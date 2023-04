2023/04/23 | 00:16 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Local Iraqi sources reported on Saturday that an American MQ-1 Gray Eagle reconnaissance drone has crashed in an area in the south of Kirkuk province in Iraq.

At first, the Sabereen news reported that the drone was shot down by a surface-to-air missile.

However, the US Army announced that the drone crashed due to a technical fault and was not shot down by a surface-to-air missile.

