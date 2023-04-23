US oil imports from Iraq decrease for second consecutive week

2023/04/23 | 12:16 - Source: Shafaq News



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday that US oil exports from Iraq decreased for the second consecutive week, reaching an average of 180,000 barrels per day during the past week.According to a report, the EIA stated that "the average US crude oil imports from nine countries during the past week amounted to 5.395 million barrels per day, an increase of 18,000 barrels per day compared to the previous week, which amounted to 5.377 million barrels per day."The EIA also added that US oil exports from Iraq averaged 180,000 barrels per day during the past week, a decrease of 61,000 barrels per day compared to the previous week when oil exports to the US averaged 241,000 barrels per day.The EIA pointed out that Canada provided the highest oil revenues to the US during the past week, with an average of 3.519 million barrels per day, followed by Mexico with an average of 615,000 barrels per day.Oil revenues from Saudi Arabia averaged 339,000 barrels per day, followed by Colombia with an average of 303,000 barrels per day.

