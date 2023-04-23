Al-Sudani exchanges Eid greetings with Iranian and Saudi leaders

2023/04/23 | 12:20 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, exchanged greetings separately with Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister's media office on Sunday.The statement said that al-Sudani expressed his wishes for the peaceful political atmosphere in the region to bring about peace and prosperity for all friendly peoples and countries.The statement also confirmed the depth of the historical relations with both neighboring countries and the importance of enhancing mutual cooperation in achieving common interests, consolidating the security of the region and the prosperity of its people, according to the statement.

