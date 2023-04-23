Iraq evacuates 14 citizens from Sudan amid ongoing armed clashes

2023/04/23 | 12:22 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the evacuation of 14 Iraqi citizens from Sudan, where fierce armed clashes between army forces and Rapid Support Forces have been ongoing for over a week.The ministry's spokesperson, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, stated in a press release, "Through the follow-up of the Foreign Minister, we succeeded in evacuating 14 Iraqi citizens from Khartoum to a safe location in the Port Sudan region, based on their request.
We continue our efforts to evacuate the remaining individuals."He added, "We are working with a national response and coordinating around the clock with the esteemed community members in Khartoum."Al-Sahaf also pointed out that "hotline numbers have been assigned to receive calls and respond to the requests of community members, despite the difficult situation there."
