Iraq falls in US Treasury's ranking of major foreign holders of treasury securities

2023/04/23 | 12:34 - Source: Shafaq News



The United Kingdom ranked third with $643 billion, followed by Belgium with $331 billion and Luxembourg with $327 billion."The total securities held by countries around the world decreased by $59 billion from January to reach $7.343 trillion in February, according to the Treasury. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The US Treasury Department announced on Sunday that Iraq has slipped one rank among the largest foreign holders of US Treasury securities.The Treasury stated in its latest table said that "Iraq slipped one rank after reducing its holdings of Treasury securities in February, to reach the 30th position among the largest 38 countries holding US Treasury securities worth more than $32 billion."The Treasury added that "Iraq's holdings of these securities amounted to $40.7 billion in February, a decrease of 1.21% from January when Iraq's holdings of Treasury securities were $41.2 billion, and an increase of 68.88% from February 2022."The Treasury noted that "Iraq is the third-largest Arab country in terms of holding US Treasury securities after Saudi Arabia and the UAE." Meanwhile, Japan and China topped the list of countries with the largest holdings of these securities with $1.081 trillion and $898 billion, respectively.The United Kingdom ranked third with $643 billion, followed by Belgium with $331 billion and Luxembourg with $327 billion."The total securities held by countries around the world decreased by $59 billion from January to reach $7.343 trillion in February, according to the Treasury.

