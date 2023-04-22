Historic Global Gift to Nurses Seeks Celebrity, Public and Media Help During May 6-12 National Nurses Week Celebration

2023/04/23 | 12:46 - Source: Iraq News

Pamela Jane Nye - Then and now CEO of Operation Scrubs nonprofit, and Executive Director of THE NURSE WALL 2023 global nurse-thanking mission.

Yoda is a legendary Jedi Master and stronger than most in his connection with the Force.



Small in size but wise and powerful, he trained Jedi for over 800 years, playing integral Clone Wars roles, instruction of Luke Skywalker, and unlocking the path to immortality.

2020 was to be a globally celebrated "Year of the Nurse." Covid-19 stole it.



THE NURSES WALL and "thank you" message postings are what's needed to take it back!

Message posting is free.



Takes only a few minutes time.



What’s not to like about saying “thank you” to the world’s 20+ million unsung hero nurses? Seriously!”

— Anyone whose healthcare is or was nurse dependent

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "National Nurses Week is May 6-12, and acclaimed nurse, Pamela Jane Nye, has invited the world's media and nurse-appreciative public to join her global nurse-thanking mission to say "thank you" to the world's 20+ million unsung hero nurses and to honor the 2,500+ nurses who died by coming to work and caring for their Covid-19 patients."To make this work," Nye says, "set your calendar to post a nurse-thanking message on THE NURSES WALL during National Nurses Week.



Then forward this message to your family, friends, business associates and social media contacts and invite them to do the same.



Then, on May 6th, resend a reminder message."Nye's mission success tip is "Do or do not.



There is no try."The back story of THE NURSES WALL's mission begins with the World Health Organization commissioning 2020 to be globally celebrated as the "Year of the Nurse." Covid-19 stole it.



Nye created THE NURSES WALL believing the Operation Scrubs mission and the world's nurse-appreciative public were the "weapons" needed to take it back.Nye says, "Government lockdowns and reneged upon sponsorship agreements delayed this take-back opportunity, but now, 2023 is the perfect time to reclaim this nurse-honoring celebration."This link provides access to the EIN Presswire release explaining the pathway for THE NURSES WALL stand and how Nye expects to get 1+ billion virtual message postings.



Additional information can be found on the Operation Scrubs (https://operationscrubs.org) website.



This https://thenurseswall.com link or the provided QR code provides instant access to post and view THE NURSES WALL messages.Whether or not Nye's mission succeeds, she presents the convincing argument, "What's not to like about saying "thank you" to the world's 20+ million nurses during National Nurses Week? Seriously!"Businesses, organizations and individuals with many customers, members and social media contacts wanting to participate but with their own branded team name are invited to email pamelajanenye@operationscrubs.org.Click to view Pamela Nye's YouTube video interview by NURSE DECK INTERVIEW SERIES.

