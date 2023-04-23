Foreign tourists flock to Iraq's marshes during Eid al-Fitr, reinvigorating the country's tourism industry

Al-Asadi told Shafaq News Agency that "over a thousand tourists flocked to the marshes during the first and second days of Eid al-Fitr, according to our preliminary statistics of the tourists who arrived at the wetlands." "The visitors who came to the marshes were not only Iraqis.



Some visitors came from Brazil, Italy, France, Bulgaria, Sweden, and other countries," he added.



Al-Asadi explained that "the water level in the marshes is continuously rising, thanks to the recent rainfall and floods." "All those natural phenomena have contributed to raising the water level above one meter, and in some areas, up to one meter and 30 centimeters above the ground," he continued.



This rise in water levels has revived the natural splendor of the marshes, which were previously damaged by drought and human activities.



