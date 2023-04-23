Scientology Helps Biljana Wake Up Every Day Happy, And That's the Greatest Miracle

2023/04/24 | 01:44 - Source: Iraq News

Meet Biljana, a spa owner from Macedonia who credits Scientology for helping her find her true self and experience joy in life.

I Am a Scientologist episode 2, is part of the rollout of season 5 on the Scientology Network.

What does it mean to be a Scientologist? Find out with the latest episode of “I Am a Scientologist.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To be a Scientologist is actually an adventure,” says Biljana, a spa owner from Macedonia.

People can come to her spa, relax, and get out of their daily routine.



It makes them happy, and that’s what she loves.

“To be a Scientologist is actually an adventure,” she says, “like finding your true self and the joy in life.”

Before finding Scientology, Biljana felt so mired in problems she was giving up on her dreams.

“Now … I’m going for my dreams and my dreams are happening,” she says.



“I have the power to change things ...



the power to make things happen.



And I wake up and I’m a happy person.



I have my life the way I want it to be and that’s the greatest miracle.”

“I Am a Scientologist” is an original series on the Scientology Network.



It features Scientologists from all walks of life and locations whose lives have been transformed and enriched by the religion.

This episode takes viewers from the studio of a Thai boxing coach in New Zealand to the ice rink where an award-winning figure skater from Mexico practices her routines.



And it includes a Swiss golfer, an English author, and an American songwriter.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at www.Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr.



David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.

Media RelationsChurch of Scientology International+1 323-960-3500email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterYouTube

You just read:

News Provided By

Church of Scientology International

April 23, 2023, 13:48 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

Source: IwL_k-1duQ8&