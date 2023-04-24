Official war artist Susan Norrie on her time spent covering conflict in Iraq.

2023/04/24 | 05:32 - Source: Iraq News



forces led an allied invasion of Iraq in 2003, Australian artist Susan Norrie protested the war.



Over a decade later, she was embedded with Australian and Iraqi troops at the beginning of the Battle of Mosul.



Twenty years since the conflict began, Norrie reflects on her time spent as an official war artist commissioned by the Australian War Memorial.



Over the course of ten days spent in Camp Taji, a military training base, Norrie sought to capture a human side to the conflict in her film ‘Spheres of Influence.’ As she explains, the role of the war artist is not to capture the ‘great shot’ but look beyond the camera lens to bring audiences a unique perspective on conflicts. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- When U.S.forces led an allied invasion of Iraq in 2003, Australian artist Susan Norrie protested the war.Over a decade later, she was embedded with Australian and Iraqi troops at the beginning of the Battle of Mosul.Twenty years since the conflict began, Norrie reflects on her time spent as an official war artist commissioned by the Australian War Memorial.Over the course of ten days spent in Camp Taji, a military training base, Norrie sought to capture a human side to the conflict in her film ‘Spheres of Influence.’ As she explains, the role of the war artist is not to capture the ‘great shot’ but look beyond the camera lens to bring audiences a unique perspective on conflicts.

Sponsored Links