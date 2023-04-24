Abdollahian thanks Iraq for its role in Tehran-Riyadh agreement

2023/04/24 | 12:46 - Source: Shafaq News



Both sides exchanged views and ideas on regional and international issues of common interest, as well as discussed the current situation in the region, the challenges it faces, and the necessity to support peace and stability through the collective efforts of all parties. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian expressed gratitude to Iraq on Monday for its role in assisting Tehran and Riyadh to reach a mutual understanding and ultimately sign an agreement in China.This came during a telephone conversation between the Iranian Minister and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on Sunday, where they discussed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in all areas to meet the ambitions of the two friendly countries.Abdollahian also touched on the recent developments between Iran and Saudi Arabia, particularly after the normalization of relations between them, according to a statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Meanwhile, Hussein discussed during the call the expected visit of Iraqi President Barham Salih and his accompanying delegation to Tehran, according to the statement.Both sides exchanged views and ideas on regional and international issues of common interest, as well as discussed the current situation in the region, the challenges it faces, and the necessity to support peace and stability through the collective efforts of all parties.

