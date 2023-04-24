How long would it take for an Iraqi citizen to amass one million USD? Picodi answers

2023/04/24 - Source: Shafaq News



Saudi Arabia: 41 years and 10 monthsThe list below provides of all the countries included in the study: (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A recent financial study carried out by analysts at Picodi, a smart shopping platform, has shed light on the disparities in wealth accumulation across the globe. The study examined the time required for individuals in various countries to accumulate a sum of one million US dollars, based on the average monthly salary in each nation.According to the comprehensive study that encompassed 102 countries, Iraq secured the 45th position.It was estimated that an individual in Iraq would need a staggering 154 years and an additional month to amass one million USD.Conversely, Switzerland topped the list, requiring a mere 14 years and 3 months for the same financial goal.The leading countries in the ranking were as follows:1.Switzerland: 14 years and 3 months2.Singapore: 16 years and 11 months3.Luxembourg: 17 years and 4 months4.United States: 19 years and 10 months5.Iceland: 20 years and 11 monthsAmong Arab nations, the energy-rich Gulf countries were predominant in the ranking:1.Qatar: 21 years and 3 months2.United Arab Emirates: 23 years and 9 months3.Oman: 38 years and 6 months4.Kuwait: 41 years and 2 months5.Saudi Arabia: 41 years and 10 monthsThe list below provides of all the countries included in the study:

