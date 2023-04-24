Iraq's President to Visit Iran in Near Future

2023/04/24 | 15:44 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- TEHRAN (FNA)- Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein hailed the resumption of Tehran-Riyadh relations, and said that President Abdul Latif Rashid will pay an official visit to Tehran in the near future.

Hussein made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Sunday.

The Iraqi diplomat lauded the restoration of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh.

He also noted that President Rashid will soon pay an official visit to Iran.

The two senior diplomats also discussed the bilateral ties between Tehran and Baghdad as well as the regional and international issues.

Amirabdollahian and Hussein talked about the issues relating to the European Union, the regional developments, the importance of maintaining security and stability in the region and the fight against terrorism.

The two diplomats stressed the need for Tehran and Baghdad to expand their strategic ties and to steadily coordinate and hold consultations with each other on various issues.

The administration of President Seyed Ebrahim Rayessi has made ties with neighbors a top priority of its foreign policy.

Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi has reiterated that President Rayeesi's foreign policy is basically built on good neighborliness.



He stated that Tehran is willing to further expand relations and cooperation with its neighbors despite enemies' opposition.

Iran has significantly expanded bilateral cooperations with its neighbors in recent months, especially in trade, commerce and science.

Tehran and Baghdad have grown exchane of visits by officials to speed up expansion of relations in recent months.

Highlighting the importance of relations between Iran and Iraq and the role played by the two countries in regional developments, Rayeesi stated in June, “We stood by people of Iraq when the country was going through dire straits and will continue to stick together.



This friendship and relations will never go cold and will further develop on a daily basis."