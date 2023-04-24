KDP lawmakers condemn disruptive actions in Nineveh amid rising tensions

2023/04/24 | 19:00 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Kurdish lawmakers on Saturday denounced the attempts of "certain factions" to destabilize Nineveh's security and social landscape for electoral purposes amid heightened tension in the governorate housing a diversity of ethnic and religious groups.
In a strongly worded statement, lawmakers affiliated with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) lambasted "certain parties" for fostering division and sectarianism among the residents of the Nineveh Plain.
The statement singled out "the so-called Waad al-Qadu and those who follow him" if instigating illegal protests and blocking major roads leading to the Kurdistan region.
The lawmakers highlighted the Nineveh enjoyed during this pivotal stage in Iraq's history, underscoring the KDP's instrumental role, in collaboration with national forces, in forming the service-oriented federal government and contributing significantly to the political, security, and service-oriented development in the province.
The statement attached importance to the "accurate representation of the Nineveh Plain in the Iraqi parliament", consisting of seven deputies, with five from the KDP.
They noted that Ghazwan al-Shabaki, the recently appointed director of the Bashiqa district, had previously represented the Shabak quota in the Nineveh provincial council.
In light of these events, the legislators called on the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to intervene urgently and put an end to these reckless actions, holding the instigators of chaos and instability in the plain legally and morally accountable for their actions.
The lawmakers unwillingness to accept any pressure or imposition of will aimed at altering the democratic reality and electoral entitlements.
The current escalation of tensions follows the appointment of Ghazwan al-Dawoodi as the director of the Bashiqa district, an appointment opposed by al-Qado's supporters, who instead seek to assign another Shabak figure.
