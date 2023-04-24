British Museum expedition withdraws from southern Iraq due to tribal conflicts

2023/04/24 | 20:34 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ An archaeological team affiliated with a British museum prematurely concluded its excavation activities and left Dhi Qar due to ongoing tribal disputes in the north of the province's capital city, Nasiriyah, a well-informed government insider reported on Monday.The source told Shafaq News Agency that the team, which had been conducting its explorations at the "Tellu" archaeological site, between al-Nasr and al-Rifai districts, unexpectedly terminated its current mission and vacated the site as a result of the escalating tribal conflicts.Initially, the expedition was scheduled to conclude its operations during the next month."However, the mission was cut short due to security concerns arising from the heightened tensions between the Atab and Al Hatim tribes in recent weeks, with further hostilities anticipated in the near future," the source said.
In contrast, the Dhi Qar Antiquities and Heritage Inspectorate refuted those claims on Monday.
Shamil Al-Rumaid, the department's director, told Shafaq News Agency that the British museum team had left after concluding their excavation season in the area, coupled with increasing temperatures.
He emphasized that tribal disputes played no role in the team's withdrawal.Al-Rumaid reported that the mission uncovered 140 original artifacts, which have since been handed over to the Iraqi Museum and relevant governmental authorities.The director assured that the team is expected to return by the end of the current year to resume the excavation work at pre-decided sites.
