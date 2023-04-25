2023/04/25 | 04:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Ahmed Mousa Jiyad.Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.The Dedication, Preface, and Introduction of IPSC Project' New Book Ahmed Mousa Jiyad Norway My newest book in the Iraq Petroleum Sector Chronicle Project- IPSCP has been released this month; it is […]

read more Jiyad: Iraq Petroleum Sector Chronicle, Volume 4 first appeared on Iraq Business News.