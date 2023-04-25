UK Trade with Iraq Up 39%

2023/04/25 | 04:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The UK's Department for Business and Trade has said that total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) between the UK and Iraq was £885 million [$1.106 billion] in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2022, an increase of 39.4% or £250 million in current prices from the four […]

