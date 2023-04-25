US Dollar Falls Against Iraqi Dinar on Baghdad and Erbil Stock Exchanges

2023/04/25 | 11:30 - Source: Shafaq News



Shafaq News agency correspondent said the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded 142,400 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars this morning.



While the prices last Thursday morning were 143,700 dinars for 100 dollars.



The buying and selling prices have stabilized in exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad, where the selling price reached 143,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, while the buying prices amounted to 141,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.



In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the price of the dollar also recorded a decline, as the selling price reached 142,500 dinars against the dollar, and the purchase price reached 142,250 dinars against 100 dollars.

