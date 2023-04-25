US dollar declines against Iraqi dinar on Baghdad stock exchange

2023/04/25 | 15:28 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar continued dropping on the central stock exchange in Baghdad.
According to Shafaq News agency correspondent, the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges recorded 140,000 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars at 1:00 pm, compared to 142,400 dinars for 100 dollars earlier in the day.
The exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad also saw a decline in buying and selling prices, with selling prices at 141,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars and purchase prices at 139,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.
