Dollar exchange rates against Dinar drop in Baghdad, Erbil

2023/04/25 | 17:38 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges closed on Tuesday with a decline in the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar.Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the central al-Kifah Stock Exchange closed in Baghdad at 139,900 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, indicating a drop in comparison to the morning's exchange rate of 142,400 dinars.He added that the buying and selling prices of foreign currency in local exchange stores in Baghdad have decreased, with the selling rate at 141,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, and the buying rate at 139,000 dinars per 100 US dollars.Similarly, in Erbil, the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar has also decreased, with the selling price recorded at 141,000 dinars per 100 US dollars, and the buying price at 140,850 dinars per 100 US dollars.