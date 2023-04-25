Karbala grapples with escalating domestic violence amid economic hardship, social media misuse

2023/04/25 | 18:16 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Karbala is experiencing a marked surge in domestic violence incidents this year, with the faltering economy, improper use of social media, and the pervasive presence of drugs in the community, Majid al-Masoudi, the Director of the Human Rights Office in Karbala, said on Tuesday."The prevalence of domestic violence has a significant impact on human rights in Iraq as a whole, and particularly in Karbala Province," al-Masoudi told Shafaq News Agency, "monitoring and documenting domestic violence cases in Karbala are among the crucial responsibilities of the High Commission for Human Rights."In a stark comparison between 2022 and 2023, al-Masoudi reported a notable surge in reported domestic violence cases.
While 1081 cases were registered in 2022, encompassing various forms of abuse such as spousal and parental violence against children, a staggering 372 cases were recorded during the first quarter of 2023 alone.Attributing the rise in domestic violence incidents to multiple factors, al-Masoudi cited "the challenging economic situation faced by Iraqi families in general, and Karbala residents specifically, as husbands grapple with providing for their families' needs.
Furthermore, the misuse of social media, cyber extortion, and the devastating effects of drugs are afflicting Iraqi households."Al-Masoudi said that the Human Rights Office in Karbala has urged relevant authorities, government agencies, and civil society organizations to enforce legislation aimed at combating domestic violence.
"Such legislation would play a pivotal role in mitigating and curbing these incidents," he added.
In October 2020, the Iraqi government approved the "Domestic Violence Prevention" draft law and submitted it to the parliament.
Nevertheless, political factions opposing the law, which they perceive as a Western-inspired approach ill-suited to Iraqi society, have hindered its enactment.These opponents argue against the law's provisions that mandate state protection for abuse victims and the allocation of shelter.Iraq still adheres to legislative provisions from Law 111 of 1969, that allow husbands and fathers to "discipline their wives or children by beating them, provided it does not exceed the limits of religious law."Article 41 of the Iraqi Penal Code stipulates that, "No crime is committed if the act (beating) is committed in the exercise of a right prescribed by law, and it is considered the exercise of a right for a husband to discipline his wife, and for parents, teachers, and their equivalents to discipline their minor children within the limits prescribed by religious, legal, or customary law."In response to such incidents, police often impose pledges on the perpetrators, whether a parent or spouse, and sometimes resort to a "reconciliation" between the involved parties.
