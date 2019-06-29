Home › Iraq News › Iran to resist U.S. sanctions, just as it withstood Iraqi chemical attack - Zarif

2019/06/29 | 15:50 (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- DUBAI (Reuters) - The Iranian foreign minister said on Saturday that Iran would resist any U.S. sanctions, just as it persevered during the 1980s Iran-Iraq war when the forces of the then Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein launched a chemical attack on an Iranian town."We persevered then, and will now," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted in reference to the chemical attack on Sardasht. "We'll never forget that Western world supported & armed Saddam ... Security Council never condemned his gassing of our people." (Reporting by Dubai newsroom)