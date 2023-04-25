Iraqi, Lebanese authorities arrest dangerous drug dealer

2023/04/25 | 22:46 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Iraqi and Lebanese authorities have collaborated to arrest a "dangerous" suspect involved in the illegal trade of the drug, Captagon.The Ministry of Interior announced the arrest on Tuesday, stating that it was the result of a "qualitative operation" based on accurate intelligence.According to a statement from the ministry, "the Directorate General for Drug Control, with the coordination of Lebanese security agencies, was able to arrest the suspect (B.D.S), who is considered one of the three most dangerous suspects involved in the illegal trade of Captagon.
The drug is manufactured in labs outside of Iraq."The ministry also confirmed the seizure of 17 kilograms of drugs, including 16 kilograms of hashish in al-Anbar and one kilogram of crystal meth in the Unity district of Baghdad.
Additionally, two vehicles associated with the suspects were confiscated.
