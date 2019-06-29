Home › INA › Salih: Iraq is keen to contribute to constructive efforts to stabilize the region

Salih: Iraq is keen to contribute to constructive efforts to stabilize the region

2019/06/29 | 16:00



Baghdad - INA







President Barham Salih said on Saturday that Iraq is keen to maintain contacts and consultations with the UN Security Council to promote peace and security in the region.







A statement issued by the presidential press office said: President Salih indicated during his meeting with the periodic president of the UN Security Council, Mansour al-Atbi and a number of members of the Security Council, that Iraq is seeking to play its role at the regional and international levels, to contribute to constructive efforts to stabilize stability, International dialogue by encouraging dialogue among all parties, stressing the importance of preserving the sovereignty of Iraq and its security and unity against the challenges and crises in the regional arena.







The Iraqis have won over terrorism and liberated their cities and have great tasks for the purpose of preserving their unity and achieving prosperity. This will not happen without the support and help of the international and international organizations, brothers and friends," he said.



















