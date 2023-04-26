2023/04/26 | 05:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The World Bank's International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) has appointed an ad hoc committee to consider the possible annulment of an award made in favour of the Iraqi Government, in relation to a dispute over the alleged takeover of a cement factory in Kirkuk.Germany's AHG Industry GmbH & […]

read more Cmte Appointed in Iraqi Arbitration Case first appeared on Iraq Business News.