Unemployment rate in Dohuk is the highest in Kurdistan, Minister says

2023/04/26 | 12:04 - Source: Shafaq News



This statement was made by the minister during a press conference held on the sidelines of her visit to Dohuk to inaugurate an exhibition providing job opportunities for those interested in the private sector.



In her statement, the minister stated that determining the unemployment rate in Kurdistan is the responsibility of the Ministry of Planning, specifically the Statistics Authority, and not the responsibility of her ministry.



However, she mentioned that the unemployment rate is high due to the lack of employment for university and institute graduates in recent years, as well as the successive crises such as the war against ISIS and the outbreak of the coronavirus, which caused some businesses to decline or even lose their level of operation.



She added that the unemployment rate in Dohuk is higher compared to Erbil and Sulaymaniyah.



She also emphasized that they have been working on developing the private sector to employ those who have not found job opportunities in the public sector, and that is what they are doing by opening such exhibitions. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Minister of Labour and Social Affairs in Kurdistan, Kwistan Mohammed, disclosed on Wednesday that the unemployment rate in Dohuk governorate is the highest in the region.This statement was made by the minister during a press conference held on the sidelines of her visit to Dohuk to inaugurate an exhibition providing job opportunities for those interested in the private sector.In her statement, the minister stated that determining the unemployment rate in Kurdistan is the responsibility of the Ministry of Planning, specifically the Statistics Authority, and not the responsibility of her ministry.However, she mentioned that the unemployment rate is high due to the lack of employment for university and institute graduates in recent years, as well as the successive crises such as the war against ISIS and the outbreak of the coronavirus, which caused some businesses to decline or even lose their level of operation.She added that the unemployment rate in Dohuk is higher compared to Erbil and Sulaymaniyah.She also emphasized that they have been working on developing the private sector to employ those who have not found job opportunities in the public sector, and that is what they are doing by opening such exhibitions.

Sponsored Links