2023/04/26 | 12:18 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Transport met with a delegation from the Dubai-based company Gravo DMCC to discuss the delegation's request for support and development of Iraq's railway sector through partnership.

The meeting was attended by the relevant department directors.

It was decided to continue meetings between the parties to try to achieve shared goals.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)