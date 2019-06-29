Sunni leader calls for banning alcohol sales in Baghdad

2019/06/29 | 16:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A senior Iraqi religious authority has urged the new interior minister of the country to ban selling alcoholic beverages in Baghdad. “I am surprised by the Islamic parties of today, ruling the country as liquor stores are publicly open and unfortunately guarded by police forces,” Iraq’s self-styled Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul-Mahdi al-Sumaidaie said during the Friday sermon.“We want the new minister of interior, who belongs to the Ahl al-Bayt, to fear God and close those shops,” al-Sumaidaie told the attendees at the mosque.