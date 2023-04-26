Iraqi premier condemns corruption, calls for unified treasury account

2023/04/26 | 21:32 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Wednesday said the failure to establish a unified treasury account contributed to the endemic corruption in the country, including the "theft of the century", warning that the current situation will create a status of chaos.According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Sudanu chaired a meeting of the unified salary committee in the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, earlier today.
The meeting was attended by the central bank's governor, finance minister, the prime minister's advisors, the general directors of al-Rafidain, al-Rashid, and Iraqi Trade Banks, in addition to a representative of the federal financial supervision bureau.The readout said al-Sudani listened to a briefing from the finance minister on the ministry's measures to establish the unified general treasury system, the progress in domiciling state employee salaries, and the progress of the electronic Point of Sale (POS) system.The prime minister said that the delay in implementing the unified treasury account in recent years has led to numerous corruption cases and public fund misappropriations, the latest being the tax fraud, dubbed the "theft of the century." Al-Sudani highlighted the need to address the issue by applying the unified treasury system to curb corruption, noting that the current situation prevents the state from having insight into its balances, accounts, or the number of its employees.The prime minister added that "anyone working to obstruct this project is contributing to covering up corruption."Al-Sudani instructed the formation of a committee comprising representatives from ministries, provinces, and government banks to install electronic payment points (POS) in all institutions.
The Prime Minister also advised leveraging international experiences and foreign expertise to support the project and encourage citizens to adopt and engage in financial transactions through it.
