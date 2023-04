2023/04/26 | 23:34 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Charge d'Affaires at the Syrian Embassy in Sudan on Wednesday reported that fifteen Syrian nationals have been killed in the ongoing clashes in the African Arab country.The diplomat told the Syrian radio station, Sham FM, that no casualties were reported among the members of the diplomatic missions in the country.