Iraq says army thwarted a missile attack on air base used by US-led coalition

2019/02/03 | 15:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
");
}
}
switch (data.model) {
case "visited":
var registerdate = $('#registerdate');
registerdate.append(data.msg1);
if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));
}
}
});
});
Share share
The missiles were disarmed by Iraqi forces on Saturday. (Photo: Iraqi Defense Ministry)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi security forces thwarted a missile attack on the Ayn al-Asad air base in the province of Anbar, the Defense Ministry’s Joint Operation Command reported in a statement on Saturday.
The statement mentioned that Iraqi army personnel stationed on al-Doulab hill discovered three Grad missiles with a timer attached to them, pointing in the direction of the Ain al-Asad base, where US-led coalition troops are also stationed and train Iraqi forces.
القوات العراقية تتمكن من ضبط صواريخ كانت معدة للإطلاق باتجاه قاعدة عين الأسد الجوية، حيث يتمركز جنود أمريكيون في القاعدة.وذكرت السلطات العراقية أن الصواريخ عثر عليها في صحراء منطقة الدولاب التابعة لبلدة البغدادي غربي الانبار. pic.twitter.com/ixP9UGdCIK
— Kurdistan24 عربية (@arabick24) February 2, 2019
“Iraqi forces defused the missiles only 15 minutes ahead of the pre-set launch time,” the Operations Command said.
The statement did not offer further details about the foiled attack and did not reveal who or what group the Ministry suspects.
The base, located 185 km west of Baghdad, has been used by the coalition to train thousands of Iraqi security forces since 2014. Thousands of troops, including US soldiers, are stationed in the base.
US President Donald Trump on Dec. 26 of last year paid a surprise visit to the base to meet American troops over the Christmas holidays.
Editing by Nadia Riva
");
}
}
switch (data.model) {
case "visited":
var registerdate = $('#registerdate');
registerdate.append(data.msg1);
if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));
}
}
});
});
Share share
The missiles were disarmed by Iraqi forces on Saturday. (Photo: Iraqi Defense Ministry)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi security forces thwarted a missile attack on the Ayn al-Asad air base in the province of Anbar, the Defense Ministry’s Joint Operation Command reported in a statement on Saturday.
The statement mentioned that Iraqi army personnel stationed on al-Doulab hill discovered three Grad missiles with a timer attached to them, pointing in the direction of the Ain al-Asad base, where US-led coalition troops are also stationed and train Iraqi forces.
القوات العراقية تتمكن من ضبط صواريخ كانت معدة للإطلاق باتجاه قاعدة عين الأسد الجوية، حيث يتمركز جنود أمريكيون في القاعدة.وذكرت السلطات العراقية أن الصواريخ عثر عليها في صحراء منطقة الدولاب التابعة لبلدة البغدادي غربي الانبار. pic.twitter.com/ixP9UGdCIK
— Kurdistan24 عربية (@arabick24) February 2, 2019
“Iraqi forces defused the missiles only 15 minutes ahead of the pre-set launch time,” the Operations Command said.
The statement did not offer further details about the foiled attack and did not reveal who or what group the Ministry suspects.
The base, located 185 km west of Baghdad, has been used by the coalition to train thousands of Iraqi security forces since 2014. Thousands of troops, including US soldiers, are stationed in the base.
US President Donald Trump on Dec. 26 of last year paid a surprise visit to the base to meet American troops over the Christmas holidays.
Editing by Nadia Riva