Iraqi Dinar Depreciates as US Dollar Rises on Baghdad and Erbil Stock Exchanges

2023/04/27 | 11:08 - Source: Shafaq News



According to a report by Shafaq News agency, the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded 141,400 Iraqi dinars for 100$, marking an increase from Wednesday’s rate of 140,300 dinars.



The exchange rates in the local markets in Baghdad remained stable, with the selling price reaching 142,500 Iraqi dinars per 100$ and the purchase price at 140,500 Iraqi dinars per 100$.



