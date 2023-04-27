Iraqi airforce evacuates Iraqis, Syrians from Sudan

2023/04/27 | 13:52 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The Iraqi airforce on Thursday initiated a repatriation operation to transport Iraqi nationals and members of the Iraqi community residing in Sudan back to their home country.In a succinct statement, the Ministry of Defense said that a C-130 transport aircraft was deployed in the operation.Ahmed al-Sahaf, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, revealed in a separate statement that two specialized aircraft have been deployed for the evacuation of Iraqi nationals from Port Sudan to Baghdad.The flights transported 234 passengers, including 16 individuals of Syrian nationality, he said.