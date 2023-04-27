Italian Firm in $320m Contract at Gharraf Oil Field

2023/04/27 | 14:30 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's cabinet has approved a plan to refer the second phase of the gas drying project for the Gharraf oil field to a consortium consisting of the State Company for Oil Projects (SCOP), which is part of the Ministry of Oil, and the Italian company Progetti Europa & Global S.p.A.(PEG).The […]

