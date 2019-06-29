عربي | كوردى


Iran to resist US sanctions, just as it withstood Iraqi attack: Zarif

2019/06/29 | 16:35
The Iranian foreign minister said on Saturday that Iran

would resist any US sanctions, just as it persevered during the 1980s Iran-Iraq

war when the forces of the then Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein launched a chemical

attack on an Iranian town.“We persevered then, and will now,” Mohammad Javad Zarif

tweeted in reference to the chemical attack on Sardasht. “We’ll never forget

that Western world supported & armed Saddam... Security Council never

condemned his gassing of our people.”







