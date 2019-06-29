Home › Baghdad Post › Iran to resist US sanctions, just as it withstood Iraqi attack: Zarif

Iran to resist US sanctions, just as it withstood Iraqi attack: Zarif

2019/06/29 | 16:35



The Iranian foreign minister said on Saturday that Iran



would resist any US sanctions, just as it persevered during the 1980s Iran-Iraq



war when the forces of the then Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein launched a chemical



attack on an Iranian town.“We persevered then, and will now,” Mohammad Javad Zarif



tweeted in reference to the chemical attack on Sardasht. “We’ll never forget



that Western world supported & armed Saddam... Security Council never



condemned his gassing of our people.”















