Iran to resist US sanctions, just as it withstood Iraqi attack: Zarif

2019/06/29 | 16:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Iranian foreign minister said on Saturday that Iran
would resist any US sanctions, just as it persevered during the 1980s Iran-Iraq
war when the forces of the then Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein launched a chemical
attack on an Iranian town.“We persevered then, and will now,” Mohammad Javad Zarif
tweeted in reference to the chemical attack on Sardasht. “We’ll never forget
that Western world supported & armed Saddam... Security Council never
condemned his gassing of our people.”
