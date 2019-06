Iran to resist US sanctions, just as it withstood Iraqi attack: Zarif

2019/06/29 | 16:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Iranian foreign minister said on Saturday that Iranwould resist any US sanctions, just as it persevered during the 1980s Iran-Iraqwar when the forces of the then Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein launched a chemicalattack on an Iranian town.“We persevered then, and will now,” Mohammad Javad Zariftweeted in reference to the chemical attack on Sardasht. “We’ll never forgetthat Western world supported & armed Saddam... Security Council nevercondemned his gassing of our people.”