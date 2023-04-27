Anticipated cabinet reshuffle looms as Iraqi premier plans to meet parliament soon

2023/04/27 | 15:08 - Source: Shafaq News



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ An imminent cabinet reshuffle is in the offing, as Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani seeks to enhance government efficiency in the face of the nation's evolving needs and challenges, a government source reported on Thursday.The source, a well-informed government insider who preferred to remain anonymous, said al-Sudani has been evaluating the performance of incumbent ministers and is poised to proceed with the reshuffle in the coming days.According to the source, the prime minister plans to introduce the cabinet reshuffle in at least two phases, submitting the request before the parliament personally."He is also expected to visit the parliament headquarters in the near future to facilitate this process," the source added."Prime Minister al-Sudani opted to replace the ministers of defense, transportation, and water resources in the first phase," the insider continued, "meanwhile, a comprehensive assessment for the remaining ministers is underway."

