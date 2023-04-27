Board of Innovation releases a new report “The Age of Creative AI”

2023/04/27 | 15:10 - Source: Iraq News

Age of Creative AI Report

Age of Creative AI Report Content

A new era of innovation

The global innovation firm’s newest report discusses the power of generative AI for today’s businesses

Creative AI is set to disrupt the innovation landscape.



Our report is designed to provide innovation leaders with the tools they need to harness the power of Creative AI for their businesses."”

— Philippe De Ridder, Founder & CEO of Board of Innovation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Board of Innovation, the leading global innovation firm, has released a new report titled “The Age of Creative AI, How to Innovate in the Post Chat-GPT World” for business leaders who want to take their business to new heights by leveraging the power of generative AI.



The report highlights how creative AI is set to fundamentally change the way businesses innovate, create and compete in the era of machine learning and artificial intelligence."Creative AI is set to disrupt the innovation landscape," said Philippe De Ridder, Founder & CEO of Board of Innovation.



"Our report is designed to provide innovation leaders and teams with the tools they need to harness the power of Creative AI and unlock new possibilities for their businesses."The report is based on extensive and in-depth analysis of topics including the evolution and latest advancements in the field of Creative AI and its potential to bring about breakthrough results for businesses.



This report will serve as an important resource for ambitious innovation leaders with practical insights like:- Three frameworks to define the strategic response to future-proof the business- 18+ practical examples and use cases- 20+ curated tools to get started with AI powered innovation- The challenges and limitations of Creative AI- Predictions about the direction of Creative AI- Best practices to leverage Creative AI to outrank the competitionThe report is available to download on Board of Innovation’s website.



For more information on “The Age of Creative AI” and to download the report, please visit https://www.boardofinnovation.com/creative-ai/ .About Board of Innovation:Board of Innovation is a global innovation firm, joining forces with the world's most ambitious businesses.



Together, we imagine tomorrow's products, services and businesses - and create them today.



Our global collective of strategists, designers and entrepreneurs cut through the noise and bring new perspectives.



Because we are technically enabled, we are able to quickly and effectively back up our big ideas with deep research.



We transform opportunities into prototypes, leading with empathy and delivering on impact for clients across healthcare, consumer and industrial verticals.Media Contact:Tiffany Vasilchik | Chief Growth OfficerEmail: tiffany.vasilchik@boardofinnovation.comFor more information, visit www.boardofinnovation.com.

Tiffany VasilchikBoard of Innovation+1 917-693-0693email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedInInstagram

