2023/04/27 | 17:34 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi Dinar has soared following the closure of the main stock exchange in Baghdad today.According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the central Al-Kifah stock exchange in Baghdad ended trading on Thursday at 141,500 Iraqi Dinars per 100 US dollars, compared to 141,400 in the morning.