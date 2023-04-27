Protesters rally against the return of families accused of ISIS affiliation in Sinjar

2023/04/27 | 18:10 - Source: Shafaq News



The protesters chanted slogans condemning the return of the families to the district. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Dozens of Yazidi protesters staged two demonstrations on Thursday in the Sinjar district to denounce the return of 25 Sunni Arab families who are accused of having ties to ISIS.According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the Yazidi community organized the protests after the security forces allowed the Arab families to return to their homes in Sinjar.The move prompted the protesters to take to the streets, expressing their outrage and holding signs that read “No to ISIS return.”Khadida Jouqi, the director of the Sunoni sub-district, north of Sinjar, told Shafaq News Agency that "the security forces in Sinjar brought back 25 Arab families who had fled to other areas in Mosul after ISIS invaded Sinjar in 2014." He added that one of the Yazidi survivors of ISIS recognized a member of the returning families as a former ISIS member, which led to the arrest of the individual in question.Jouqi explained that the security forces returned the families without the permission of the other communities residing in Sinjar, which led to the people taking to the streets in protest against the decision.The protesters chanted slogans condemning the return of the families to the district.

