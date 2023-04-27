Iraqi evacuation planes arrive in Baghdad, bringing home citizens from Sudan

2023/04/27 | 18:10 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Two Iraqi evacuation planes touched down at the Baghdad International Airport on Thursday, concluding an emergency mission to bring home Iraqi citizens from war-stricken Sudan.Ahmed Al-Sahaf, a spokesperson for the ministry of foreign affairs, told Shafaq News Agency that the mission was a success and "the two evacuation planes from Sudan have arrived in Baghdad."Earlier today, the Iraqi airforce Thursday launched a repatriation operation to transport Iraqi nationals and members of the Iraqi community residing in Sudan back to their home country.In a succinct statement, the ministry of defense said that a C-130 transport aircraft was deployed in the operation.A press release by al-Sahhaf said that two aircraft had been deployed to evacuate Iraqi nationals from Port Sudan to Baghdad.The flights transported 234 passengers, including 16 individuals of Syrian nationality, he said.