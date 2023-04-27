UAE invites Iraqi premier to join world leaders at the global climate action summit in December

2023/04/27 | 18:56 - Source: Shafaq News



At an earlier Climate Action Summit, the United Nations and participating countries acknowledged Iraq's vulnerability to the consequences of climate change, underscoring the urgent need for decisive action to safeguard the nation's environment, while lauding the progress achieved by Iraq thus far.The World Bank Organization emphasized, in its 2022 year-end report, the pressing climate challenge confronting Iraq, urging the country to embrace a development paradigm that espouses environmentally considerate and sustainable practices. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Thursday received a formal invitation to participate in the upcoming Global Climate Action Summit, set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) late in 2023.A press release by al-Sudani's bureau said the invitation was delivered by the UAE's charge d'affaires in Baghdad on behalf of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president of the UAE and ruler of Dubai.The Global Climate Action Summit, which serves as the official launch of the UAE Climate Conference, is scheduled for December 1-2, 2023.The press release said al-Sudani and his guest deliberated on the bilateral ties between Iraq and the UAE, exploring cooperation avenues in the realms of economics and investment.The conference, recognized as an international platform for exploring climate-related issues, aims to bolster climate negotiation processes among nations worldwide.The ultimate goal is to devise effective, equitable solutions and unify efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change while fostering sustainable economic development.At an earlier Climate Action Summit, the United Nations and participating countries acknowledged Iraq's vulnerability to the consequences of climate change, underscoring the urgent need for decisive action to safeguard the nation's environment, while lauding the progress achieved by Iraq thus far.The World Bank Organization emphasized, in its 2022 year-end report, the pressing climate challenge confronting Iraq, urging the country to embrace a development paradigm that espouses environmentally considerate and sustainable practices.

