عربي | كوردى


Jailed British-Iranian aid worker ends hunger strike, husband says

Jailed British-Iranian aid worker ends hunger strike, husband says
2019/06/29 | 17:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Jailed British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

has ended a hunger strike in Tehran designed to push for her release, her

husband told the BBC on Saturday.Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson

Reuters Foundation, began the hunger strike roughly two weeks ago.She was arrested in April 2016 at a Tehran airport as she

headed back to Britain with her daughter after a family visit and was sentenced

to five years in jail after being convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran’s

clerical establishment.Her family and the Foundation, a charity organization that

operates independently of Thomson Reuters and Reuters News, deny the charge.Richard Ratcliffe, her husband, told BBC radio that he had

spoken to his wife on Saturday and she was ending the action.“She’s decided to stop her hunger strike,” he said. “She

said that in fact she’d had some breakfast this morning.”Ratcliffe, who is ending his own hunger strike, said the

protest had helped raise the profile of his wife’s case.“In Iran, we’ve become a much bigger story than we were

before and there’s an awareness that really this needs to be solved.”



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW