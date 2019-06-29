Trump says he appreciates Saudi purchase of US military equipment

2019/06/29 | 18:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- President Donald Trump said on Saturday he appreciated Saudi
Arabia’s purchase of US military equipment, calling Crown Prince Mohammed bin
Salman a “friend of mine” who had worked to open up the country with economic
and social reforms.“It’s an honor to be with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia,
a friend of mine – a man who has really done things in the last five years in
terms of opening up Saudi Arabia,” Trump said ahead of a bilateral meeting with
the crown prince.“I think especially what you’ve done for women and seeing
what’s happening – it’s like a revolution in a very positive way,” he added, speaking
on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit.“We’re trying to do our best for our country, Saudi Arabia,
and it’s a long journey,” the crown prince said.The Senate this month voted to block the sale of billions of
dollars of military equipment to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and
other countries, rejecting Trump’s decision to sidestep Congress’s review of
such deals by declaring an emergency over Iran.Trump has promised to veto the Senate action.The United States has blamed Iran for recent attacks on oil
tankers in Gulf shipping lanes, which the Unites States is working with Saudi
Arabia and other allies to protect.Trump said Saudi purchases of military equipment supported
at least 1 million US jobs, and appeared to exonerate the kingdom for any past
acts of “terror”.“For a long time there were questions as to whether or not
Saudi Arabia and other countries were sponsoring terror,” said Trump, as he sat
next to the crown prince.“You have absolutely stopped and I really appreciate that
and the world really appreciates it,” Trump said.
