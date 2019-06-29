Home › Baghdad Post › Trump says he appreciates Saudi purchase of US military equipment

Trump says he appreciates Saudi purchase of US military equipment

2019/06/29 | 18:20



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- President Donald Trump said on Saturday he appreciated SaudiArabia’s purchase of US military equipment, calling Crown Prince Mohammed binSalman a “friend of mine” who had worked to open up the country with economicand social reforms.“It’s an honor to be with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia,a friend of mine – a man who has really done things in the last five years interms of opening up Saudi Arabia,” Trump said ahead of a bilateral meeting withthe crown prince.“I think especially what you’ve done for women and seeingwhat’s happening – it’s like a revolution in a very positive way,” he added, speakingon the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit.“We’re trying to do our best for our country, Saudi Arabia,and it’s a long journey,” the crown prince said.The Senate this month voted to block the sale of billions ofdollars of military equipment to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates andother countries, rejecting Trump’s decision to sidestep Congress’s review ofsuch deals by declaring an emergency over Iran.Trump has promised to veto the Senate action.The United States has blamed Iran for recent attacks on oiltankers in Gulf shipping lanes, which the Unites States is working with SaudiArabia and other allies to protect.Trump said Saudi purchases of military equipment supportedat least 1 million US jobs, and appeared to exonerate the kingdom for any pastacts of “terror”.“For a long time there were questions as to whether or notSaudi Arabia and other countries were sponsoring terror,” said Trump, as he satnext to the crown prince.“You have absolutely stopped and I really appreciate thatand the world really appreciates it,” Trump said.