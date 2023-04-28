Yazidi Emir Condemns Attack on Mosque in Sinjar District, Rejects Violence Against Religious Sanctities

2023/04/28 | 15:06 - Source: Shafaq News



The center emphasized that peaceful demonstration is a right and attacking the sanctities of religions is an inappropriate behavior that cannot be accepted by any party. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Hazem Tahsin Bey, the Emir of the Yazidis in Iraq and worldwide, expressed his rejection of the attack on the "Al-Rahman" mosque in Sinjar district during demonstrations against the return of displaced Sunni Arab families."We announce our categorical rejection of the attack on the Rahman Mosque and its burning in Sinjar, and that attacking mosques is not our morals, we Yazidis." Bey said.The cultural and social center for the Yazidis, Lalish, considered the current events in Sinjar district as the result of the “wrong” policy of the Iraqi government, expressing its rejection of any form of violence.The center emphasized that peaceful demonstration is a right and attacking the sanctities of religions is an inappropriate behavior that cannot be accepted by any party.

