VIOMERSE, Inc. Announces the Launch of a Novel, Remote Surgical Training Platform at the Annual AUA Meeting in Chicago

2023/04/28 | 23:34 - Source: Iraq News

VioVision-RTP™ (Remote Training Platform) enables surgical training between a proctor & student from remote locations.

VioVision-RTP™ - is a lightweight, portable training solution that will cut down on the travel costs and hassles surgeons typically face when seeking to train with other experienced surgeons on new medical devices and advances in surgical technique.

The VioVision-RTP™ is a “game-changing” innovation that will enable live surgical training between a proctor & trainee from remote locations.

Remote interactive observation can substantially change the way surgical and interventional education is delivered.”

— Nelson N.



Stone, MD

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VIOMERSE, Inc., today announced the release of a novel, proprietary surgical education and training platform called VioVision-RTP™ (Remote Training Platform).



This augmented reality (AR) training platform can effectively place a surgical proctor and student “in the same room” despite being in separate locations.

The Problem and Solution:

“Surgical training has always been a hands-on, intimate experience between a student and his/her proctor,” Dr.



Michael Wilson, CEO of VIOMERSE stated.



“Students typically acquire surgical skills by watching other experienced surgeons perform a given procedure over and over again; however, COVID prevented many students and surgeons from working closely and consistently together,” Dr.



Nelson Stone, company CSO, further elaborated.



“Remote interactive observation can substantially change the way surgical and interventional education is delivered.”

The Platform Explained:

The VioVision-RTP™ consists of 4 key components designed to facilitate remote training:

1) AR Headset.2) Headset controller worn under the surgeon’s gown, allowing for easy access.3) Multiport media hub.4) Laptop computer that manages the proprietary surgical training video communications software.

VioVision-RTP™ AR Headset:

The headset is lightweight and consists of: 1) an adjustable HD camera placed in the center of the headset that streams the surgical field and the movement of the surgeon’s hands, 2) a stereoscopic see-through display that can project up to 4 imaging technologies (MRI/CT, ultrasound, fluoroscopy, endoscopic camera, etc.) directly into the eye of the surgeon and, 3) a laser pointer placed in the center of the field of view that can be used by the surgeon to “point to” objects around the surgical field while the surgeon’s hands are occupied.

Headset Controller:

Worn on the surgeon’s belt, this controller enables the student or proctor to change the key settings of the headset, including headset display brightness, laser pointer functions, as well as stereoscopic or monocular view.

Media Hub:

The media hub enables the RTP to be connected to any surgical imaging platform used during the procedure, including ultrasound, CT, MRI and endoscopic camera feeds.



The media hub is designed for “plug and play” connections and rapid, high-definition transmission.

Surgical Training Software:

The proprietary VioVision-RTP™ software enables the connection between all training parties.



The software arranges the video images so that the proctor can see both the student’s monitor(s) and the surgical field, and vice versa.



The VioVision-RTP™ is the only system available that uses this technology to enable both one- and two-way remote teaching.

Other features and benefits:

The VioVision-RTP™ software allows both the proctor and student to annotate directly onto the imaging feeds.



The software can also record the procedure to enable follow-up, review, and proficiency certification if desired.



The equipment is transportable in a pelican case that can be easily carried and rapidly set up with a small footprint.

Ideal use cases for the VioVision- RTP™ Surgical Education & Training Platform:

1) Educate physicians on new device technologies.2) Interactive observation and training of residents.3) Remotely onboard medical device employees on new products and surgical workflows without having to travel to corporate training headquarters.4) Remotely support deployed medical device capital equipment.

Commercialization roadmap for the VioVision-RTP™:

The VioVision-RTP™ is now available for one- or two-way remote training on phantoms or cadavers.



The company anticipates NRTL certifications for intraoperative use by the 3rd quarter of 2023.

“We encourage all those attending the AUA Annual Meeting in Chicago to stop by booth # 2641 to experience the new platform firsthand,” added Jeff Sherman, CCO of VIOMERSE.



“The rapid advance of surgical technology means that a portable platform that enhances training efficiency, while reducing travel costs is an appealing opportunity for medical device companies and the surgeons they serve.”

More about VIOMERSE, Inc.:

VIOMERSE provides comprehensive surgical and medical device training experiences, incorporating all preoperative planning, advanced technical skills, and surgical cognition.



VIOMERSE phantoms are lifelike training tools that simulate complete, advanced surgical procedures.



VIOMERSE training phantoms, integrated with the new VioVision-RTP™, will enable physicians to train to competency outside of the operation room.



For more information, please visit www.viomerse.com.

#####

Jeff ShermanVIOMERSE, Inc.+1 609-558-4398jsherman@viomerse.comVisit us on social media:LinkedInYouTubeOther

You just read:

News Provided By

April 28, 2023, 12:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release