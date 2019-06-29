Taliban kill 26 government militiamen as talks enter crucial stage

2019/06/29 | 18:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Taliban militants killed at least 26 members of a
pro-government militia in north Afghanistan on Saturday, officials said, as the
Islamists and US negotiators were set to begin a seventh round of peace talks
in Qatar.One US official said the meeting was a “make-or-break
moment” in efforts to end the 18-year-old war.The talks will be led by Zalmay Khalilzad, the US peace
envoy for Afghanistan, who has held six rounds of talks with the Taliban in
Doha since October.The efforts to find peace have so far not lessened the
fighting between the Taliban and government forces.In the early hours of Saturday, insurgents stormed security
posts in the northerly province of Baghlan.A provincial police spokesman said 26 militiamen had been
killed. A senior Defense Ministry official in Kabul said the attack indicated
that the Taliban wanted to negotiate from a position of strength.Taliban officials said their fighters had killed 28
militiamen and wounded 12. Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said there was no
connection between military action and peace talks: “We will continue to fight
against the foreign and Afghan forces until a peace deal is signed.”About 20,000 foreign troops, most of them American, are in
Afghanistan as part of a US-led NATO mission to train and assist Afghan forces.
Some US forces carry out counter-terrorism operations.The focus of the peace talks has been a Taliban demand that
foreign forces leave and a US demand for a guarantee that Afghanistan will not
be used as a base for attacks elsewhere.Two other main issues are a ceasefire and talks between the
insurgents and the Western-backed government, which the Taliban denounce as a
“puppet”.A senior US official, who declined to be identified as he is
not authorized to speak to media, said before the latest violence was reported
that there was “a genuine sense of expectation on both sides... It’s a
make-or-break moment.”DRAFT AGREEMENTA Taliban leader in Qatar, who also declined to be
identified, said the talks would be crucial.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a trip to Kabul this
week that the United States was close to finishing a draft agreement with the
militants on counter-terrorism assurances, and he hoped a peace pact could be
reached by Sept. 1.The Taliban control or are contesting control of half of
Afghanistan, more than at any time since they were ousted by US-led forces in
late 2001.Afghanistan is due to hold a presidential election this year
but the militants dismiss the process and instead want to form an interim
government – something that President Ashraf Ghani and opposition political
parties reject.Hours before the talks were due to start, Ghani decreed the
formation of a ministry for peace to push for direct talks with the Taliban, to
be headed by his top aide, Abdul Salam Rahimi, Ghani’s spokesman said.Some Afghan officials fear the war-weary United States and
the Taliban will strike a deal that allows Washington to end its involvement,
leaving government forces to battle on alone.The militia members killed on Saturday were among thousands
of locally recruited men who are brought in to hold areas recaptured from the
militants, freeing the army for new operations.On Friday, the Defense Ministry said a senior Taliban
governor had been killed in an air strike in the easterly province of Logar,
and a militant commander had been killed in clashes with Afghan security forces
in Balkh province in the north. The Taliban dismissed the reports as
propaganda.
