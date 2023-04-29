Iraqi PM pushes Development of Sadr City

2023/04/29 | 03:46 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The High Committee for the Development of Sadr City convened this week under the leadership of Prime Minister Mr.
Mohammed S.
Al-Sudani to discuss the practical steps needed to commence construction of the new city.
During the meeting, the committee engaged in extensive discussions about the project's implementation mechanisms, requirements, and how […]
