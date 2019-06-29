Home › Baghdad Post › Russia agrees with Saudi to extend OPEC deal by 6-9 months: Putin

2019/06/29 | 18:55

2019/06/29 | 18:55



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Russia has agreed with Saudi Arabia to extend by six to ninemonths a deal with OPEC on reducing oil production, Russian President VladimirPutin said.Putin, speaking after talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammedbin Salman, told a news conference the deal would be extended in its currentform and with the same volumes.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russiaand other producers, an alliance known as OPEC+, meet on July 1-2 to discussthe deal that involves curbing oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd).The pact expires after June 30.“We will support the extension, both Russia and SaudiArabia. As far as the length of the extension is concerned, we have yet todecide whether it will be six or nine months. Maybe it will be nine months,”said Putin said, who met the crown prince on the sidelines of a G20 summit inJapan..A nine-month extension would mean the deal runs out in March2020.Kirill Dmitriev, the chief executive of Russian DirectInvestment Fund who helped design the OPEC-Russia deal, said the pact in placesince 2017 has already lifted Russian budget revenues by more than 7 trillionroubles ($110 billion).“The strategic partnership within OPEC+ has led to the stabilizationof oil markets and allows both to reduce and increase production depending onthe market demand conditions, which contributes to the predictability andgrowth of investments in the industry,” Dmitriev said.Benchmark Brent has climbed more than 25 percent since thestart of the 2019. But prices could stall as a slowing global economy squeezesdemand and US crude floods the market, a Reuters poll of analysts found.