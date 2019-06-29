Russia agrees with Saudi to extend OPEC deal by 6-9 months: Putin

2019/06/29 | 18:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Russia has agreed with Saudi Arabia to extend by six to nine
months a deal with OPEC on reducing oil production, Russian President Vladimir
Putin said.Putin, speaking after talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed
bin Salman, told a news conference the deal would be extended in its current
form and with the same volumes.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia
and other producers, an alliance known as OPEC+, meet on July 1-2 to discuss
the deal that involves curbing oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd).
The pact expires after June 30.“We will support the extension, both Russia and Saudi
Arabia. As far as the length of the extension is concerned, we have yet to
decide whether it will be six or nine months. Maybe it will be nine months,”
said Putin said, who met the crown prince on the sidelines of a G20 summit in
Japan..A nine-month extension would mean the deal runs out in March
2020.Kirill Dmitriev, the chief executive of Russian Direct
Investment Fund who helped design the OPEC-Russia deal, said the pact in place
since 2017 has already lifted Russian budget revenues by more than 7 trillion
roubles ($110 billion).“The strategic partnership within OPEC+ has led to the stabilization
of oil markets and allows both to reduce and increase production depending on
the market demand conditions, which contributes to the predictability and
growth of investments in the industry,” Dmitriev said.Benchmark Brent has climbed more than 25 percent since the
start of the 2019. But prices could stall as a slowing global economy squeezes
demand and US crude floods the market, a Reuters poll of analysts found.
