عربي | كوردى


Russia agrees with Saudi to extend OPEC deal by 6-9 months: Putin

Russia agrees with Saudi to extend OPEC deal by 6-9 months: Putin
2019/06/29 | 18:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Russia has agreed with Saudi Arabia to extend by six to nine

months a deal with OPEC on reducing oil production, Russian President Vladimir

Putin said.Putin, speaking after talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed

bin Salman, told a news conference the deal would be extended in its current

form and with the same volumes.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia

and other producers, an alliance known as OPEC+, meet on July 1-2 to discuss

the deal that involves curbing oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd).

The pact expires after June 30.“We will support the extension, both Russia and Saudi

Arabia. As far as the length of the extension is concerned, we have yet to

decide whether it will be six or nine months. Maybe it will be nine months,”

said Putin said, who met the crown prince on the sidelines of a G20 summit in

Japan..A nine-month extension would mean the deal runs out in March

2020.Kirill Dmitriev, the chief executive of Russian Direct

Investment Fund who helped design the OPEC-Russia deal, said the pact in place

since 2017 has already lifted Russian budget revenues by more than 7 trillion

roubles ($110 billion).“The strategic partnership within OPEC+ has led to the stabilization

of oil markets and allows both to reduce and increase production depending on

the market demand conditions, which contributes to the predictability and

growth of investments in the industry,” Dmitriev said.Benchmark Brent has climbed more than 25 percent since the

start of the 2019. But prices could stall as a slowing global economy squeezes

demand and US crude floods the market, a Reuters poll of analysts found.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW