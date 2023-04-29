Body of Abducted Soldier Discovered Near Erbil, Execution Linked to ISIS

2023/04/29 | 10:42 - Source: Shafaq News



A security source has linked the ruthless execution to ISIS militants.



Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the source told Shafaq News Agency that "ISIS operatives had apprehended two Kurdish citizens a day earlier; one, an unsuspecting fisherman, and the other, a soldier in the Iraqi Army." "While the extremist group decided to release the fisherman, the soldier was tragically subjected to a merciless execution," the source said.



