Iraqi president urges Tehran to take Iraq's share in common waters into consideration

2023/04/29 | 13:38 - Source: Shafaq News



President Rashid's remarks came during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, in the Iranian capital, Tehran, earlier today.



Rashid said that his one-day visit to Tehran seeks to reinforce the longstanding and resilient relations between the two nations, stressing that these ties go beyond the formalities of government institutions and encompass shared history, geography, ethnic diversity, trade, and social ties.



Rashid underscored the steadfast bond between Iraq and Iran, asserting that "what is between us and Iran is stable and unchangeable, based on the conviction of our peoples and their pursuit of cooperation in various fields." He expressed gratitude for Iran's unwavering support during Iraq's battle against dictatorship, as well as its assistance to the Kurds after the chemical attacks in Halabja and its crucial aid in the fight against ISIS.



The Iraqi president attached importance to enhancing bilateral relations through continuous coordination and collaboration across all sectors.



This includes addressing current issues such as Iraq's water share.



"We must take into account Iraq's share of water, especially since most of the tributaries flowing into the Shatt al-Arab and Tigris rivers come from Iran," he said.



