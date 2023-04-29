Lawmaker says parliament presidium hinders enlisting the information access lawn on the assembly's agenda

2023/04/29 | 16:22 - Source: Shafaq News



Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, al-Salami stated, "we, as independent lawmakers, collected signatures and submitted a request to the parliament's presidium, proposing the inclusion of the Information Access bill on the agenda of the incumbent assembly during the current legislative term." "The presidium, however, did not accommodate our motion to consider the bill," he said, accusing the ruling parties of holding sway over parliament's proceedings.



"Only the parliament presidium has the powers to include draft laws on the agenda," he continued.



The Iraqi parliament's current legislative term is set to conclude on May 9.



Nonetheless, it appears improbable that the law will be enacted, given the varying perspectives surrounding it.



Despite its vitality for journalists and opinion leaders amid Iraq's challenging environment, it is yet to find its way to the assembly hall.



